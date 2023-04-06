A 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl, both from Woodbridge, have died as a result of injuries they suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Dumfries Road Wednesday evening near the Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries, according to police.
Police were called to the crash at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, and arrived to find that a 2007 Chrysler 300 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban traveling in the opposite direction, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate, with the Chrysler 300 running off the roadway and onto a sidewalk. The Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Chrysler 300, identified as a 33-year-old Stafford man, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
An adult female passenger in the Chrysler, identified as Dorothy Anne Fontaine, 33, of Woodbridge, and the 5-year-old girl, also of Woodbridge, died at an area hospital as a result of their injuries. The girl died on Thursday, April 6, the release said.
The driver of the Suburban, a 46-year-old Woodbridge woman, was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The cause of the crash is still underway. Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
