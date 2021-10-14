Police: Woodbridge man stabbed by moving company coworker in Manassas Park

A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was flown to hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed by a moving company coworker in Manassas Park, according to police.
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Palisades Circle at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, in response to a reported shooting and found a man lying in the street and suffering from a stab wound to his lower abdomen, according to a Manassas Park Police Department news release.
Bystanders on the scene directed officers to suspects who were seen walking in the area. They and they were apprehended and taken into custody. A knife and firearm were recovered at the scene, the release said.
At this time, the incident appears isolated and was the result of an argument between two employees who worked for the same moving company, the release said.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting. According to a police officer at the scene, a shooting as well as a stabbing occurred during the altercation that led to the victim’s injuries.
A Prince William County Police Officer was in the area at the time of the incident and assisted officers with the investigation, the release said.
Police have at least one suspect: a 20-year-old male from Waldorf, Maryland. It’s not clear if he has been charged in the incident. Additional information and charges will be released at a later time, the release said.
