Police: Woodbridge man sought in shooting that left 1 injured

Police are looking for a 22-year-old Woodbridge man in connection with a Friday, June 25 shooting in Woodbridge that left one victim with minor injuries.
Officers responded to the area of Delaware Drive near Horizon Court, a residential area east of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge, at 8:32 p.m. on Friday, June 25, in response to reports of a shooting.
The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and a group of individuals were in the area when an acquaintance, identified as the suspect, approached them brandishing a firearm, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a police spokeswoman.
One of the individuals confronted the accused, and a brief struggle over the firearm ensued. When the suspect regained control of the firearm he fired several shots, one of which struck the victim, Carr said in a news release.
The suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arriving at the location. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located, the release said.
Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Khari Jakai Wheeler, 22, of Woodbridge, on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
