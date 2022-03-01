A 43-year-old Woodbridge man has died after being struck by at least one vehicle on U.S. 1 between Woodbridge and Dumfries early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Cardinal Drive at 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 to investigate after the driver, a 59-year-old Woodbridge man, called to report that his vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The police investigation, which shut down U.S. 1 in both directions for a few hours early Tuesday morning, revealed that the pedestrian was in the travel lane of U.S. 1, outside a crosswalk and in a dimly lit area, when he was struck by the driver’s 2011 Infinity G37X, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The pedestrian, later identified as Robert Paul Lee King, 43, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel, Perok said in a news release.
Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway prior to being struck by the vehicle. It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle, the release said.
King’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Investigators with Prince William County’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcva.gov/policetip
