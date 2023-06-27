A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash was reported to police at 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 26 near the 134 mile marker in Stafford County.
An investigation by the Virginia State Police determined that a 2011 BMW sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the left lane at a slow rate of speed when it made an abrupt lane change to the right lane. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid a collision and rear-ended the BMW. The impact caused the BMW to collide with the Jersey wall, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old Woodbridge man, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Coffey said in a news release.
The man was not wearing a seat belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, the release said.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 52-year-old Stafford man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.