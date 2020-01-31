A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was being held without bond Friday after he left his 1-year-old son's mother inside the trunk of a vehicle parked near the Potomac Landfill and then left with the baby, according to police.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Greentree Lane in Dumfries at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, after a 21-year-old woman was located inside the trunk of a vehicle parked there, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The victim told police she and the man were at a residence in the 12300 block of Antietam Road in Woodbridge when he struck and kicked her, causing her and their 1-year-old son, whom she was holding at the time, to fall to the ground, Carr said in a news release.
Eventually the three left the residence and traveled to the area of Greentree Lane, where the man parked the vehicle and forced the woman into the trunk before leaving on foot with the child, Carr said in a news release.
The victim was located “a short time later” and the police were contacted, the release said.
It’s not clear who found the woman or how long she remained in the trunk before she was found.
Officers located the man nearby and took him into custody without incident. The woman reported minor injuries, the release said.
Abubakar Sidikie Bundu, 27, of 12300 Antietam Road in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault & battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident.
Bundu is being held without bond pending a court date, the release said.
Is he a legal is citizen? If not, deport asap
Where’s the baby and was the baby okay ?
