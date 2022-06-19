UPDATED: A 45-year-old Woodbridge man and his dog were killed Saturday night when a car driven by a man police determined to be intoxicated left Old Bridge Road and drove onto the sidewalk, striking the man and his dog. The vehicle then struck a power pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the roadway, according to police.
Police investigators were called to the crash, located at Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Lake Ridge, at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, June 18. They arrived to find responding officers and bystanders rendering first aid to the pedestrian until rescue personnel arrived, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The pedestrian, identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The dog, identified as a male Akita between 5 and 7 years old, died at the scene, Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road, just past Cape Cod Court, when the vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Perez and his dog.
The vehicle continued traveling and struck a communications box and a Dominion Energy power pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the roadway. The crash and downed power lines shut the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Road for several hours and left about 800 area residents and businesses without power.
Police determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of Woodbridge, was intoxicated and took him into custody, the release said.
Gentil was arrested and charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI and failure to wear seatbelt. He was being held without bond Sunday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.