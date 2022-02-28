Police: Woodbridge man held without bond after striking woman, teen, parked car with 3 children in a Woodbridge commuter lot

A 42-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond after a harrowing domestic dispute in a Woodbridge commuter lot during which the man allegedly used his vehicle to strike the mother of his child, a 16-year-old bystander and a parked car containing three children ages 15 months to 8 years, according to Prince William County police.
The initial victim, a 27-year-old Woodbridge woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to her leg, while the 16-year-old boy was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
There were no other injuries despite that the suspect allegedly rammed his 2006 Ford Focus into a parked 2014 Lincoln Continental that contain an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 15-month-old girl – all members of a Roanoke family on their way to Washington, D.C., according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers responded to the Horner Road Commuter Lot, at 13455 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge, at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, to investigate after the victims reported that two pedestrians had been struck in the parking lot.
Their investigation revealed that the incident began in the Ford Focus with the Woodbridge couple and their 5-year-old daughter. The suspect “assaulted and choked the 27-year-old woman as he was preventing her from exiting the vehicle,” Perok said in a news release.
The woman was eventually able to get out of the vehicle along with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter. Both ran toward the Lincoln Continental, which was also parked in the lot, to seek help. The Continental was occupied by a Roanoke family who was on their way to Washington, D.C., but had stopped in the commuter lot to fix their GPS device, which had stopped working, the family told police.
Members of the family, including a 57-year-old man and the 16-year-old boy, heard the woman in distress and exited their car to help her. At that point, the suspect had circled his Ford Focus around the parking lot and rapidly accelerated toward the 27-year-old woman and the occupants of the other vehicle, Perok said in a news release.
As the suspect approached at a high speed, the 57-year-old man drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds toward the Ford Focus, striking the vehicle once. The suspect then struck the Roanoke family’s Lincoln Continental, which contained an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and 15-month-old girl. The impact caused “significant damage to the vehicle” before also striking the 27-year-old woman and the 16-year-old boy. The children inside the Lincoln Continental were not injured, Perok said.
The suspect then left the commuter lot and fled onto Interstate 95. An extensive police search initially failed to locate the suspect, but he was later arrested without incident at his Woodbridge residence in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge, Perok said.
Enoc Espinal Estrada, 42, of 1382 East Longview Drive, Woodbridge, has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of felony hit & run, one count of abduction, one count of strangulation and one count of domestic assault & battery in connection with the incident. A court hearing is pending, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcva.gov/policetip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.