A 39-year-old Woodbridge man died Monday of an apparent drowning in a pond at Leesylvania State Park, according to police.
Officers responded to the park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, at about 7:17 p.m. on Monday, July 20, to assist Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation rangers with a possible drowning.
A man was located by an acquaintance in a small pond; he was not breathing. The acquaintance and a ranger attempted CPR on the man until rescue personnel arrived on scene, according to Officer Chad Mason, spokesman for the Prince William County police.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Mason said in a press release.
The victim was identified as Jason Thompson, 39, of Woodbridge, the release said.
No foul play is expected. The man’s remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was conducted, the release said.
The incident is the second drowning reported at Leesylvania State Park this year. A Herndon man's body was pulled from the Potomac River shoreline near the park on Saturday, July 4, after he went missing the night before, according to a police report.
Swimming is not permitted at Leesylvania State Park because of bottom hazards and boat traffic, according to the state parks website.
(1) comment
I assume when you say he was in a "small pond" this is referring to the pond like embayments along the shoreline that are manmade erosion control features (google satellite)?
