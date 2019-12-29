A 73-year-old Woodbridge man has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Purcell Road in the Manassas area, according to police.
Jong Lee, 73, of Woodbridge, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 12 days after he lost control of his 2005 Toyota Highlander on Purcell Road near Fair Hill Lane.
Lee was traveling west on Purcell Road at about 10:42 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, when he struck a mailbox, continued into a ditch and eventually overturned in the travel lanes of Purcell Road, according to an investigation by the Prince William County Police Department.
Lee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital where he died Saturday, Dec. 28, as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash, First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William police, said in a news release.
At this time, neither speed nor alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors in the crash, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.