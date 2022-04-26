A 61-year-old Woodbridge man was being held without bond on Tuesday after a police investigation into the distribution of child pornography.
On Monday, April 25, a Prince William County police detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force concluded an investigation into the distribution of child pornography that began in February 2022. The investigation revealed that a Woodbridge man distributed child pornography through an undisclosed network between July and December 2021, according to Officer Adam Beard, a spokesman for Prince William County police.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Curtis Eugene Newman, 61, of the 12000 block of Gordon Boulevard in Woodbridge. Newman was arrested and charged with distribution of child pornography and distribution of child pornography on a second or subsequent offense, Beard said in a news release.
