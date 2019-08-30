A Woodbridge man was charged child neglect Thursday after his 11-year-old son found him unconscious while “multiple” children were left in his care, including two infants, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to a residence on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road to investigate an unconscious adult male early Thursday morning.
The investigation revealed the 11-year-old discovered his father unconscious and contacted his mother. At that time, there were other children in the home who were supposed to be in the man’s care, including two 9-month-old boys, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a statement.
The mother contacted police after responding to the home and taking the children to school. When police arrived at the residence, the man was still unconscious, Carr said.
Rescue personnel were able to revive the man, who reportedly ingested narcotics while caring for the children. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported by the children, Carr said.
Morys Adonay Cruz Medrano was charged with two counts of child neglect and was being held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond Thursday, Carr said.
