A Woodbridge man is being held without bond in connection with a Feb. 25 incident during which he was charged in connection with grabbing the neck of a female acquaintance, firing a gun into two adjacent apartments, crashing his vehicle on U.S. 1 and fleeing from police.
Police officers arrived at Bayvue Apartments, located in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, at 1:51 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, after a resident reported that a bullet had come through the ceiling of an adjacent apartment. A short time later, a man was seen fleeing the apartment complex in a BMW, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokesman.
A police investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation inside one of the Bayvue apartments and that during the argument, the man grabbed the woman’s neck. The suspect then retrieved a firearm from another room and “fired multiple rounds that entered two separate apartments” and fled the residence, Carr said in a news release.
Sometime later, responding police officers observed the suspect’s BMW and activated their emergency lights. The suspect refused to stop and continued onto U.S. 1, where he later lost control of the vehicle near Opitz Boulevard and struck two VDOT roadside poles. Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody by police on Reddy Drive, the release said.
While placing him under arrest, officers determined the suspect was intoxicated and had been driving without a valid license. Officer also recovered a firearm from his vehicle, the release said.
Nathan Ackles, 29, of Woodbridge, has been charged with three counts of shooting into a residential dwelling and one count each of strangulation, hit and run, destruction of property, eluding law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license in connection with the incident.
Ackles is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
