A Woodbridge man was arrested Monday after police determined he trafficked a 20-year-old woman for prostitution at a Dumfries hotel and near a small general store outside Manassas, according to police.
Prince William County Police Department’s special investigations bureau concluded an investigation on Monday, March 21, into human trafficking that was reported to have occurred at the two locations: the Red Roof Inn, 17113 Dumfries Road in Dumfries, and the Oak Hill General Store, 12203 Kahns Road in Manassas, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police located and detained the pair at the Oak Hill General Store on Monday, March 21. Detectives subsequently learned the woman had recently traveled to Prince William County to meet her alleged trafficker, who provided transportation and received a portion of the money she obtained for the arranged sexual encounters, Carr said in a news release.
Bartolo Hinojoza, 37, of Woodbridge, faces two felony counts of human trafficking and receiving earnings from prostitution, as well as one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle to promote prostitution in connection with the incidents.
Hinojoza was being held without bond Wednesday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, Carr said in a news release.
