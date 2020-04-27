A Woodbridge man was arrested Sunday after he told police he shot himself in the leg while preparing to store his gun. The incident was among several involving the reckless handling of firearms that occurred over the weekend, according to police.
On Sunday, April 26, at 10:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 13700 block of Kingsman Road in Woodbridge to investigate a report of shots fired, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police determined that a man, identified as Mohammad Taimoor Waris, “was sitting inside his vehicle and preparing his handgun for storage, when a round discharged and struck his leg.”
No other injuries were reported, police said.
Waris was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He was released on a summons to appear in court.
In a separate incident, officers were called to the Hillwood Camping Park, on the 14200 block of Gardner Manor Place in Gainesville, on Friday, April 24, at 9:48 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.
Police determined a man fired a round through his camper and into a neighbor’s unoccupied camper, police said in a news release.
Officers searched the area and “located additional damage to the neighbor’s attached vehicle,” the news release said.
No injuries were reported.
David Michael Harrison Jr. was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident. He was released on a summons to appear in court, the release said.
Police also investigated three other firearms-related incidents between Friday and Sunday.
On Friday, April 24, at 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Falcon Glen Court in Bristow to investigate a destruction of property call, police said in a news release.
A homeowner reported hearing a gunshot in the area about 4:30 p.m., police said. Later, the homeowner located a hole in a bedroom wall and damage to the closet door from the projectile, police said.
Officers collected bullet fragments from within the home. No injuries or other property damage was reported, the release said.
On Saturday, April 25, at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the Melrose Apartments on the 18000 block of Purvis Drive in Triangle after residents reported hearing gunshots.
A police investigation determined that unknown people were involved in an argument that escalated when rounds were discharged. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.
On Sunday, April 26, at 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Leaf Lawn Lane and Windy Leaf Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call, police said in the news release.
A police investigation determined that an unknown male juvenile was arguing with the occupants of a gray Chevrolet Impala and the argument escalated when the juvenile “brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the vehicle,” police said in the news release.
The juvenile ran from the area in an unknown direction and the vehicle fled towards Prince William Parkway, police said. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
Officers located and collected shell casings from in front of a residence, the police news release said.
