Prince William County police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead Monday night in a retention pond in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Woodbridge at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. The police department’s underwater search and rescue team removed the man’s body from the water, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The body was initially reported to police by a family member who said they had not heard from the man in more than a day and went to check the retention pond area, where he was known to frequent, Carr said in a news release.
While looking in the area, the family member observed a body in the water and contacted police. The man had not been reported missing to law enforcement, Carr said in a news release.
The body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and to determine a cause of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. The investigation continues, Carr said.
The deceased man has been identified as Jose Enrique Ascencio, 61, of Woodbridge, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.