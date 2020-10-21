A 30-year-old Woodbridge man died Friday, Oct. 16, after he was pinned under his Ford F-150 pickup truck, which apparently rolled on top of him as he was working beneath it, according to police.
Officers were called to the 14200 block of Randall Drive in Woodbridge at 3:18 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, to investigate an unconscious person in the roadway in front of a residence, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that between 2 and 3 p.m. that day, the victim was performing maintenance on a 2004 Ford F150 pickup that was legally parked on the roadway. At some point, the vehicle apparently came out of gear, pinning the man underneath the truck.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased. Given the vehicle was on a state maintained roadway, the incident will be classified as a fatal crash, Carr said in a news release.
The man was identified as Prudencio Godines Velasquez, 30, of Woodbridge.
