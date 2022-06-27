A 24-year-old Woodbridge man is behind bars Monday after police found two kilograms of fentanyl in a stolen car he allegedly crashed on Interstate 95 near Occoquan early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.
The man, identified as Alpha A. Kamara, 24, was apprehended by state police on Sunday, June 26, a short distance from the crash.
Kamara was traveling in a Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on I-95 near Lorton at about 2:56 a.m. when a state trooper initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. It crashed about two minutes later, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The vehicle struck the guardrail and crashed into the ditch. Kamara allegedly ran from the scene on foot. An adult male passenger remained at the scene. Police found the fentanyl, a deadly opioid often tied to overdoses, in the car, Geller said.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Maryland, Geller said in a news release.
Kamara was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center Monday on charges of one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, one felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, one count of obstructing justice by resisting arrest and driving without a valid license, Geller said in a news release.
The incident remains under investigation, Geller said.
