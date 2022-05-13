A 21-year-old Woodbridge man who police believe sold deadly fentanyl-laced drugs to one of two area teens who died from fatal overdoses last month was arrested Wednesday on drug distribution charges after an extensive investigation by Prince William County police and federal law-enforcement officials.
Latae’veion Naveiour Woods, 21, of 13711 Palm Road in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged Wednesday, May 11, with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic after local and federal law-enforcement officials conducted a search of his residence, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
During the search, police recovered “a small quantity” of suspected fentanyl-pressed counterfeit Percocet pills, marijuana, two firearms and “items consistent with narcotics distribution,” Perok said in a Friday, May 13 news release.
Woods was located by police and taken into custody without incident, the release said.
The police investigation determined Woods allegedly sold the 14-year-old Dale City boy the illicit counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl and are suspected to have caused his fatal overdose. The teen died on Tuesday, April 26.
At this time, the police investigation cannot yet connect Woods to the second recent overdose death, which involved the death of a 15-year-old Woodbridge teen on Sunday, April 24, the release said.
Woods faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 if found guilty of his charges.
Woods was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center Friday morning pending a bond hearing, according to jail officials.
