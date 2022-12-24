Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered 20-year-old Woodbridge man who is believed to be missing under "suspicious circumstances," according to officials.
Police are searching for Jose Guerrero, 20, who was last seen leaving his Lynn Street home in Woodbridge at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The vehicle he was driving was located on Friday, Dec 23 in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge, according to Officer Adam Beard, a spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Guerrero is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, Beard said in a Saturday, Dec. 24 news release.
Anyone with information regarding Guerrero's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Guerrero is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 109 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.