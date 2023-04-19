Details are limited but an adult woman was taken to the hospital via helicopter late Wednesday afternoon after she was shot multiple times outside a townhome in Triangle.
Police were responding to the area of Wharf and Olde Port lanes to investigate after the woman, who has not been identified, was injured in a possible drive-by shooting, according to police radio traffic. The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately known Wednesday, April 18.
Police are looking for a dark-colored Sedan, possibly a Hyundai, in connection with the shooting, according to a police tweet posted at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
Police had not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting as of 7:16 p.m.
Expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
