Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted and injured during a carjacking outside Lifetime Fitness in Gainesville Monday morning.
Officers were called to the health club, at 7801 Limestone Drive, at about 7 a.m. Monday after the victim, a 37-year-old woman, told police she was approached from behind by an unknown man while exiting her vehicle.
The man grabbed the woman and slammed her head into the vehicle multiple times. After a brief struggle, the man took the victim’s keys and drove away in her vehicle, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
While investigating, officers received information on a location of the vehicle. Officers responded and located the vehicle, which was “heavily damaged,” Carr said in a news release.
Police are looking for a bald, white man, about 40 years old, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black vest and a long sleeve shirt, the release said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
