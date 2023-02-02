A 54-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing of a 30-year-old woman at his Woodbridge home, according to police.
Officers arrived at a home in the 16000 block of Crest Drive in Woodbridge, an older residential area near U.S. 1 and Cardinal Drive, at 4:01 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a reported assault. They arrived to find the victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers quickly performed first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the woman to an area hospital, where she is expected to survive, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the woman and an acquaintance, identified as the suspect, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect retrieved a knife and stabbed the woman, Carr said in a news release.
Another occupant of the home intervened, and the suspect contacted emergency services, Carr said.
Following the investigation, Paul A. England, 54, of 16003 Crest Drive, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. England’s bond status was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
