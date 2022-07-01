Prince William County police are searching for suspects and trying to identify a woman found dead early Friday morning in a wooded area along U.S. 1 in Woodbridge in the area of the Marumsco Plaza Shopping Center.
Police responded to the 13900 block of U.S. 1 at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, July 1 to find an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police are still working to identify the woman. The fatal shooting is the county’s eighth homicide of the year, Carr said in an email.
Police received no calls reporting gunfire in the area around the time of the incident, and no additional victims nor property damage were located, Carr said in a news release.
Detectives from Prince William County Police Department’s homicide unit are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the police department’s tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
