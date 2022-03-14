A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman is dead and a 34-year-old Dumfries woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Dumfries.
Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Drive in Dumfries, a residential area off Main Street near the post office, at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a stabbing.
The investigation revealed that the victim, the Woodbridge woman, and an acquaintance, who lived at the home, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
During the encounter, one woman retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body. A witness to the stabbing attempted to render first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived. The victim, identified as Christina Lanette Smith, 27, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect, Rollanda Latavia Garrett, 34, of 4011 White Haven Drive, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Garrett was being held without bond as of Monday morning, the release said.
