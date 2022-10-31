An 18-year-old man was shot early Monday morning during a dispute at a Woodbridge home. A unrelated woman who lives at the residence was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, which left the teen with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers responded to the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge at 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
They arrived to find an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The police investigation revealed that the woman and the victim were known to each other, but the victim did not live in the home, Carr said in an email.
The two got into an argument that escalated, and during the argument, the woman pulled out a gun and fired a round, striking the victim, Carr said.
Jacquelyn Renee Stokes, 35, of the 13600 block of Lynn Street, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident. Stokes’ bond status was not immediately available Monday.
