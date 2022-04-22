A 36-year-old Woodbridge woman was being held without bond Friday morning after she allegedly entered John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge without permission late Thursday afternoon and interrupted a class in progress, prompting a scuffle with a school staff member who attempted to remove her, according to police.
Police were called to Jenkins Elementary, located at 4060 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in response to reports of a trespasser.
A police investigation revealed that an unarmed woman parked her car at the front of the school and followed a parent into the building. Two school staff members –a 55-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman – asked who she was and why she was in the school, but the woman continued to walk past them. The staff members tried repeatedly to stop her and tell her she was not allowed in the school, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The intruder pushed both staff members before proceeding to an upper floor of the school, where she then “forcibly entered one of the classrooms, where the teacher was actively instructing students,” Perok said in a news release.
“The teacher moved the children quickly and safely to the opposite side of the classroom,” Perok said.
Another staff member, a 36-year-old woman, then attempted to remove the intruder from the room, which led to a struggle. During the struggle, the intruder pulled the staff member’s glasses from her face, Perok said.
The building was secured and police were immediately contacted. Officers arrived and located the intruder in the same classroom she entered. She was taken into custody without further incident, Perok said.
Minor injuries were reported. The intruder has no known connection to the school, and it is not known why she entered the building, Perok said.
Ronesha Juanita Murray, 38, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery, one count of trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, the release said.
Murray was being held without bond Friday morning at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center Friday, the release said.
