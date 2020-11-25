Prince William County police are asking for help from anyone who might have witnessed an attempted armed robbery Wednesday at the TD Bank in Foulger Square in Woodbridge.
The bank is located near Kohl's department store. Foulger Square is near the intersection of Minnieville and Smoketown roads in Woodbridge.
It's not immediately known when the incident occurred. The Prince William Police Department tweeted a notice about it at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
There were no injuries, and the suspect did not leave with anything from the bank, police said in their tweet.
The suspect fled on foot and is described as a skinny black male wearing a baseball cap, a yellow reflective vest over a gray sweater and a mask. He was carrying a small black bag.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.
