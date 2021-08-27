Police: Westbound Prince William Parkway closed near Hoadly Road after single-vehicle crash

Westbound Prince William Parkway has been closed just beyond Hoadly Road for a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday night.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, near Prince William Parkway and Coloriver Drive, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The vehicle overturned, and one occupant was ejected, according to information conveyed by officers over police radio channels.
Both occupants were flown to hospitals from the scene of the crash.
At about midnight, police tweeted that westbound Prince William Parkway was closed as a result of the crash.
*TRAFFIC ALERT: #Crash | #Woodbridge;— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 28, 2021
Officers are investigating single vehicle crash in the area of Prince William Parkway and Coloriver. Westbound Prince William Parkway is currently shut down. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/F62tt9MKcb
Police have so far not released any information about what caused the crash.
