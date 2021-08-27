You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Westbound Prince William Parkway closed near Hoadly Road after single-vehicle crash

police officer puts up cones on the scene of a traffic crash Friday, Aug. 27

A Prince William County police officer puts up cones near the scene of a single-vehicle crash that closed westbound Prince William Parkway near Hoadly Road.

 John Calhoun

Westbound Prince William Parkway has been closed just beyond Hoadly Road for a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, near Prince William Parkway and Coloriver Drive, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The vehicle overturned, and one occupant was ejected, according to information conveyed by officers over police radio channels.

Both occupants were flown to hospitals from the scene of the crash.

At about midnight, police tweeted that westbound Prince William Parkway was closed as a result of the crash.

Police have so far not released any information about what caused the crash.

 

