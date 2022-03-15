A 65-year-old Washington, D.C. man has died as a result of injuries he suffered about two weeks ago, when he was hit by a van while walking along U.S. 1 near River Ridge Boulevard outside Dumfries, according to police.
Police were called to the River Oaks subdivision outside Dumfries at 6:19 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van, identified as a 32-year-old Washington, D.C. man, was traveling west on River Ridge Boulevard, approaching U.S. 1, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who stepped into the lane of travel, outside of a crosswalk, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The driver remained on scene of the crash and was not charged. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
On Friday, March 11, crash investigators were notified that the man, identified as Arthur Raymond Labunde, 65, of Washington, D.C., had died as a result of his injuries. Neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, Carr said.
