After three local teens overdosed in the last five days, one fatally, the Prince William County Police Department is once again warning the community about illicit counterfeit pills containing the lethal narcotic fentanyl.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive in his Manassas home. Family members attempted CPR and administered the overdose antidote Narcan as soon as the boy was found, but he did not survive, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
That incident was followed by two more teen overdoses, one on Monday, Dec. 5, involving a 16-year-old Manassas boy, and another on Wednesday, Dec. 7, involving a 15-year-old Woodbridge boy, Perok said in a “community awareness message" sent to news outlets Thursday morning.
Both boys were found in their homes and were transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive and recover, Perok said.
The 16-year-old Manassas boy was responsive and was “reportedly foaming at the mouth” when he was found lying in his bed, Perok said.
The 15-year-old Woodbridge boy was found unconscious. Family members performed CPR, and the boy regained consciousness. He was also transported to the hospital, Perok said.
“While no evidence currently directly links these latest incidents together, all three are believed to be connected to the popular fentanyl-laced narcotic known as ‘Perc30,’” Perok said.
Investigations into both incidents are continuing.
“Anyone with information on known distributors operating within the region is asked to contact police,” Perok said.
“Fentanyl is known to be extremely fatal, even in the smallest doses if the effects of an overdose are not recognized and treated immediately,” the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the police department is spreading the word about community resources available to those who are dealing with a substance abuse disorder or who have family members who might be.
The bulletin advises the following:
Know the Signs. Save A Life. Give Narcan. Residents can obtain lifesaving Narcan nasal spray from the local community services office.
Learn the signs of opioid use, addiction, overdose, and how to respond using Narcan in 60-minutes by attending a virtual REVIVE training. There are three classes scheduled in December.
The trainings can be found on the Community Services events calendar.
Community Services provides substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services to residents of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and is committed to reducing overdoses in our area.
Visit their website of call 703-792-7800 or 703-792-4900 for more information.
If you suspect a loved one is overdosing, call 911 immediately and administer Narcan, if available. Narcan is publicly available in some locations.
Prince William County Community Services and Prince William County Public Schools offer resources to help families with this discussion and provide assistance if needed.
Help is also available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The Drug Enforcement Agency provides valuable information to help families understand what to look if someone suspects counterfeit narcotic use.
The Police Department offers medication disposal boxes at each of the three district stations in the county for residents to dispose of narcotics safely, no questions asked."
