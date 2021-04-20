Police, victim's mother plea for help to identify suspects in fatal Manassas shooting

Jahmar Graves, 34, a Baltimore father of three, was visiting Manassas on a roofing job when he went with a colleague and a friend to the Manassas Mall on Friday, April 2. Sometime that night, the three got into an argument with five other individuals that led to a shooting that claimed Graves’ life.
On Tuesday morning, Graves’ mother, Cheryl LouAllen, and other relatives asked the community to “do the right thing” to help identify the five suspects involved in her son’s death.
“We need to bring these people to justice so they will not have another opportunity to take the life of someone else. Stopping them might just save the life of your son, your daughter or your loved one,” LouAllen said. “I’m asking that you please help the police department so that we could have peace.”
On Tuesday, April 6, Prince William County police released video and photos of the five suspects captured on mall surveillance cameras. During the April 20 press conference, they offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrests and convictions.
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham also revealed a few more details about the double-shooting that killed Graves and wounded his 22-year-old colleague. Newsham said Graves, the other victim and a friend had gone to the mall for a night out and got into an argument with the suspects while still inside the mall. Newsham declined to say exactly where in the mall the confrontation took place.
Newsham called the initial interaction “a relatively minor altercation” that “did not escalate past some pushing and shoving.” Newsham added that there’s no indication the groups were known to each other before the argument occurred.
Sometime after 11 p.m., the groups encountered each other in the mall parking lot. At some point “one suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victims,” Newsham said.
The five suspects then got into a black BMW with temporary Virginia tags. As the car was leaving the parking lot, “a second suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of the victims,” Newsham said.
LouAllen said her understanding is that Graves was trying to calm the situation between the two groups.
“He was trying to diffuse a confrontation when he was shot and killed,” LouAllen said. “Jahmar was a father of three young children. Jahmar was a brother, a grandson, an uncle, a nephew a cousin and a friend.”
Police are looking for all five people involved. Newsham said investigators have so far received few tips as a result of the April 6 release of the videos and photos, which Newsham said was unusual. He speculated that people might not have stopped to look at the photos because gun violence has become “all too familiar.”
“Someone out there can look at those images and tell us exactly who those folks are,” Newsham said. “If they’re not going to take personal responsibility for their actions and turn themselves in, then we’re going to ask the public to give us some assistance. So, I think, shining this light on it, we’re hopeful that somebody’s going to come forward.”
Newsham said Graves was “known to dote on” his children, whom he identified as Jahmar, 14, Harmony, 10 and Liam, 2.
“There's no way in the world that we should be out here talking about this 34-year-old son and father who unnecessarily lost his life to gun violence,” Newsham said. “But here we are.”
Newsham said the 22-year-old victim is recovering from his gunshot wounds and has “cooperated completely” with the police investigation. In recounting what happened, Newsham described Graves, the other victim and their friend as “colleagues in the area, doing the right thing.”
“They went out to the mall, they were doing the right thing, and now you have a young man, who is no longer with us,” he added. “We as a community, we can’t tolerate that. We just can’t. So if anybody has anything, if they know these folks, we’re urging them to come forward.”
Anyone with information about the April 2 fatal double shooting at the Manassas Mall is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-700 or online at pwcgov.org/policetip.
