site of stabbing

Prince William police say the stabbing occurred in the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Lake Ridge. 

 Google Maps

Two people -- one adult and one juvenile -- have been flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing tonight in Lake Ridge, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Meandering Way, in an apartment complex behind Dillingham Square.

The area is near the intersection of Old Bridge and Smoketown roads. The incident was announced by Prince William County police shortly before 11 p.m.

An adult suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public, according to a post on the Prince William County Police Department’s Twitter page.

