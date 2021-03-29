Police: Truck fire closes all north, southbound I-95 lanes near Spotsylvania County

UPDATED: A tractor-trailer fire has closed down all northbound and all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Virginia State Police said at 5:02 p.m. that only the northbound lans were close due to the truck fire and that there were no injuries.
A 5:02 p.m. updated on the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 page said both the northbound and the southbound lanes were closed near the incident, which happened in the northbound lanes near the 125 mile marker.
Police have not yet said what caused the truck fire.
Officers responded at about 4:36 p.m. on Monday, March 29 to a reported tractor-trailer fire. The truck was traveling north on I-95 when it caught fire, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Virginia State Police.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
