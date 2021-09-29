You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Triangle mom arrested after 2-year-old finds a loaded firearm, shoots herself in the lower body

A 22-year-old Triangle woman was charged with felony child abuse Wednesday after police determined her 2-year-old daughter shot herself in the lower body after a loaded gun was placed on a bed on which the child was sleeping, according to police.

Officers arrived at the Townsquare at Dumfries apartment complex, in the 3900 block of Townsquare Court, in Triangle, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, to investigate after the 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower body, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.

The mother and another family member attempted to drive the child to the hospital but instead stopped at a nearby fire station for help, Carr said in a news release.

The police investigation revealed that the child was asleep on a bed while her mother was cleaning the room. While the mother was cleaning, a loaded firearm was placed on the same bed as the child. When the child woke, she handled the firearm, which discharged a round that struck her in the lower body, Carr said in a news release.

Following the investigation, Kaylen Marie Main, 22, of Triangle, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children to access a firearm.

Main was being held at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center without bond pending a Nov. 18 hearing, according to the news release.

