A person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after they were struck by a moving train in Manassas, according to City of Manassas police.
Officers responded to the area of 9490 West St. at 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Witnesses told police they could see something on the tracks near the Grant Avenue overpass and that the train attempted to apply the brakes, said Sgt. A.H. Barahona, spokesman for the City of Manassas Police Department.
The police investigation revealed the victim lay down on the tracks as the train was approaching, Brahona said in a news release.
The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.