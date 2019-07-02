A teen who was on the run for about nine hours Monday after escaping from the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center suffered minor injuries while being re-apprehended by police and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.
Police will not say how the teen, identified as Jairo Argueta Benitez, 16, was injured, except that it happened while officers took him into custody late Monday night.
Benitez was found at 10:49 p.m. under a tree at Prince William County Public Schools’ Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center at 14715 Bristow Road, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
A police K-9 unit and helicopters from both Fairfax County and Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in Benitez’s capture, Carr said.
The ICE helicopter was involved in the search because it is “housed” in Prince William County and “frequently” offers assistance to local police, Carr said.
Benitez was charged with escape without force and petit larceny in connection with his escape. He left the detention center with his restraints, resulting in the charge for petty theft, Carr said.
Police were not able to divulge the charges that resulted in Benitez being held at the detention center in the first place. He escaped the custody of a Prince William County sheriff’s deputy at about 2:37 p.m. after he managed to remove his handcuffs while in the deputy’s vehicle, Carr said.
The deputy was escorting Benitez back to the center from the Manassas courthouse, where he had a hearing for a non-violent offense, police said Monday.
