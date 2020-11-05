Prince William County police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy suffering from serious gunshot wounds was found lying in the intersection of Portsmouth Road and Portwood Turn outside a Manassas apartment complex.
Officers responded to the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, where they found the wounded teen lying “in the intersection,” according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers used their department-issued trauma kits to render first aid to the teen until rescue personnel arrived. The teen was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries where he is expected to survive, Carr said in a news release.
Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation revealed that a possible altercation occurred in the area. Officers and a police K-9 searched for any other parties involved and located shell casings and a parked vehicle on Portsmouth Road with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, Carr said.
Detectives with the police department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting but say it “does not appear to be random,” Carr said.
This is the sixth shooting to occur in Prince William County since Sunday, Nov. 1.
Five people were shot, two fatally, in two separate incidents on Sunday, Nov. 1. Police responded to the 14700 block of Hackwood Street at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, and found an 18-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Earlier that morning, four people were shot – two fatally – during a house party in Dale City. In that incident, a 24-year-old Alexandria man and a 25-year-old Arlington were killed, while a 23-year-old Triangle man and a 24-year-old Fairfax woman were injured.
Both incidents remain under investigation. More information will be released as it comes available, police say.
Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.
