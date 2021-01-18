A Haymarket teen died Sunday night after being struck by two vehicles on James Madison Highway near Dominion Valley. Police believe the 13-year-old may have been lying in the roadway before being hit, according to Prince William County police.
Prince William County police arrived in the area of James Madison Highway and Dominion Valley Drive at 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, after two motorists reported that a pedestrian was struck in the roadway, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old Culpeper man driving a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on James Madison Highway, approaching Dominion Valley Drive, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel and outside a crosswalk, Perok said in a news release.
A short time later, a 60-year-old Aldie man in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling in the same travel lane appears to have also struck the pedestrian, who was still in the roadway, Perok said in a news release.
Both drivers stopped nearby and contacted police after determining they had struck a person, Perok said.
The pedestrian was preliminarily identified as a juvenile and pronounced dead at the scene. The teen’s identity will not be released due to a recent law change, the release said.
“Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway, prior to being struck by the initial vehicle. It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle,” the release said.
The teen’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Additional information about the incident will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues, Perok said.
