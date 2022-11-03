Prince William County police are searching for suspects after a 17-year-old boy was shot at a mobile home park in Triangle on Wednesday afternoon.
The teen was walking within the Quantico Mobile Home Park, along the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road, with a 16-year-old male at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, when someone got out of a sedan and shot toward them.
The teen was flown to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers investigating the incident determined that the teens were approached by a black sedan with tinted windows just before the shooting occurred. The car slowed down, and the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be several other teens, said something to the victim and the other teen, Carr said in a news release.
The teens then walked out of the roadway while the sedan turned around and began driving back towards them. When the sedan neared the teens, the driver pulled over before an occupant exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, the release said.
The shooter then got back into the vehicle and fled the area. While checking the area, officers located two mobile homes that were struck, the release said.
No additional injuries nor property damage were reported. Officers determined the sedan was occupied by multiple black males, possibly teenagers and wearing all black clothing. At this time the incident does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
