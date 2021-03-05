A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head Thursday evening while she was sitting in the passenger seat of her dad’s car in a parking lot outside a Woodbridge Burger King.
The shots were fired toward the car as the girl and her dad were leaving a parking lot, located at 16700 River Ridge Boulevard, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were flagged down at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, in the area of U.S. 1 and Cardinal Drive by a driver who told them his 15-year-old daughter had just been shot, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police.
After the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officers learned the shooting occurred in the 16700 block of River Ridge Boulevard, in Woodbridge, near the Burger King at U.S. 1, just prior to the father flagging down police, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that while in a parking lot, the father, who was driving the vehicle, and an unknown group of males engaged in a verbal altercation, Carr said.
As the father and his daughter began to drive away, one of the individuals in the group fired rounds, striking the vehicle and the victim, Carr said.
The father immediately fled the area and began driving toward a nearby hospital, where the officer was flagged down, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, but they were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.