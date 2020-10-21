Prince William County police are looking for a teenage driver who fled the scene of a crash Tuesday night on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mary’s Way in Woodbridge at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. A 2015 Scion TC was traveling north on U.S. 1, approaching Mary’s Way, when it struck a 2007 Nissan X-Terra head on, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The driver of the Scion fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan prior to police arriving at the location, Carr said in a news release.
Both the 27-year-old driver of the Nissan and a 31-year-old male occupant were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the Scion was previously reported stolen from the Fredericksburg area, Carr said.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, approximately 16 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip via: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
