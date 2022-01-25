 Skip to main content
Police: Teen charged with making social media threats against Benton Middle School

  • Updated
A Richmond-area teen was arrested Monday in connection with threats of violence against a Prince William County middle school, according to police. 

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 21, officers launched an investigation into a threat of violence made via social media toward Benton Middle School, located at 7411 Hoadly Road in Manassas, earlier that evening. 

Several students saw the messages and immediately told their family members, who contacted the police, according Officer Adam Beard, Prince William County police spokesman. 

On Saturday, Jan. 22, detectives with the police department’s intelligence unit identified the sender as a 14-year-old boy residing the Richmond area and determined that the risk to the school was not credible.  

Following the investigation, detectives charged teen, who is not being identified because of his age, with threats of death or bodily harm. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, Beard said. 

