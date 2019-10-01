A 15-year-old was charged after he was found to be in possession of a firearm outside Graham Park Middle School at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the middle school, located at 3613 Graham Park Road in Triangle, at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, to investigate a trespassing complaint, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers located four individuals, one adult male and three male juveniles, in the area of the school’s loading dock. During the investigation, one of the juveniles was found in possession of a firearm. Officers quickly took possession of the weapon and secured it, Carr said in a news release.
No shots were fired, and no property damage was located. Officers determined the group had no lawful reason to be on the school grounds. Following the investigation, two of the suspects were charged.
A 15-year-old Dumfries boy was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a minor and trespassing on school property. He is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, Carr said in the news release.
Michael James Tatum, 18, of Triangle, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of trespassing on school property.
The two other juveniles, both 16-year-olds, were cited for being in violation of curfew and were released to their parents.
