A 16-year-old boy was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday night after a shooting in the area of Van Buren Road and Cardinal Drive in Dale City.
The shooting happened during an altercation between “multiple occupants” of two vehicles, according to a Prince William County Police Department Facebook post.
There is no active threat to the community, but residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
This is a developing story. We’ll post more as we have it.
