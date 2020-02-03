A 16-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teens while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County last week, Prince William County police said.
On Jan. 31 at 3:21 p.m., officers responded to investigate a fight that was reported to have occurred on the 10100 block of Wilmington Street in the Manassas area earlier that day, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
A 16-year-old boy told police that while he was walking in the area, he was approached by multiple unknown teen boys.
One of the suspects struck the victim with a bat, while the other suspects punched him, the victim told police.
“At one point, the victim was able to take possession of the bat and struck one of the suspects,” Carr said in the news release.
The suspects then ran to a silver vehicle parked nearby and fled in an unknown direction, the police news release said. Before the suspects left, “the silver vehicle was damaged,” police said.
Later that day, the victim went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the police were notified, Carr said.
The suspects were described only as teenage boys white and black hooded sweatshirts that partially covered their faces.
