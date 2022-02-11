Police: Teacher charged with spitting on a student; high school student charged with bringing a firearm to school

Prince William County police are investigating two incidents that occurred at county schools in recent days: a middle school teacher was arrested Friday in connection with an allegation she spat on a student having a mental health crisis, and a 15-year-old high school student was charged with bringing a weapon to school.
In the first incident, a teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge was arrested on Friday, Feb. 11 and charged with assault and battery in connection with a Feb. 4 incident involving a struggling 14-year-old boy who had to be restrained by school staff to prevent him from harming himself or others, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
One of the teachers involved in the restraining the student was accused by fellow staff of spitting on the student after he was released from their hold. The student was not injured, Carr said in a news release.
School staff members who witnessed the incident reported it to middle school’s administrators, who in turn reported it to child protective services, the release said.
After their investigation, police charged Eselyn Maheia, 46, of Stafford, with assault and battery in connection with the incident. Maheia was release on a court summons, the release said.
In the second incident, Prince William County police charged a 15-year-old Gar-Field High School student on Thursday, Feb. 10, with possession of a firearm on school property after a school resource officer removed a gun from the student’s backpack.
The police department received a tip that a student had a gun at school and then located the student inside Gar-Field High, located on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.
During the investigation, the student refused to cooperate, and a brief struggle over his backpack ensued. The SRO was eventually able to take possession of the backpack where a firearm was located inside, Carr said in a news release.
The student was taken into custody, and the SRO took possession of the firearm. No injuries were reported. The weapon was never brandished toward other students or part of any active threat, the release said.
The student was being held Friday at the Prince William County juvenile detention center, according to the release.
