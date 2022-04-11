A temporary teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School has been arrested in connection with an April 7 incident involving an 8-year-old student, according to Prince William County police.
The teacher had been in a classroom at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary, located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Woodbridge, with the boy when he became upset and spat at the teacher, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
In response, the substitute teacher approached the young student and “smacked him in the face” before exiting the classroom, Perok said in a news release.
School staff members who had been in the classroom with the teacher reported the incident to school administration, who subsequently notified authorities. Following an investigation by police and Child Protective Services, the teacher was arrested, the news release said.
Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, of 14535 General Washington Drive in Woodbridge, was arrested on Friday, April 8, and charged with assault and battery.
Alkindi was released on a court summons ahead of a pending court date, the release said.
