Police were still searching Monday for two suspects accused of shooting an employee at Dunkin Donuts in Lake Ridge early Friday, Oct. 28.
The incident occurred shortly after the burglary of a Woodbridge Dunkin Donuts a few miles away that police believe was committed by the same suspects.
Officers were called first to the Dunkin Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge at 3:31 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, to investigate a break in and a stolen safe.
Video surveillance cameras revealed that at about 3:09 a.m. that morning, two masked men smashed the drive-thru window at the store to gain entry and then sole the store safe before fleeing in a grey SUV, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
While investigating that incident, police and rescue personnel were called to respond to a shooting at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin Donuts at 2201 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge, Carr said in a news release.
Upon arriving at the store, officers located a 29-year-old male employee suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
The investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was working inside the Dunkin Donuts when two masked men smashed the drive-thru window to enter the store.
While inside, the suspects located the victim and held him at gunpoint before attempting to take money from the cash registers, the release said.
When the suspects were unsuccessful, they demanded the victim’s property and then fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The suspects then fled in a grey SUV, the release said.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau determined the same suspects were involved in both incidents, the release said.
The suspects are described as light-skinned men in their mid-20s who are tall and have skinny builds. One was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer briefs and black shoes. The other was wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and dark-colored shoes, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
