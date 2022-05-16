Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.