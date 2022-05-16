Graffiti consisting of swastikas symbols and Stars of David were spray-painted on several areas of the Veterans Park skate park in Woodbridge over the weekend, according to police.
Prince William County police officers were called to the park, located east of U.S. 1 at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge, at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 to investigate the graffiti.
Officers found the swastika symbols and Stars of David spray painted on “several areas” of the skate park, including the concrete bowl and the elevated rail, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
“The drawings did not appear to contain any threat,” Carr said in a news release.
The Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department were notified to remove the images. No additional markings in the area have been reported, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
